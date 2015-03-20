The #1 most downloaded Gmail extension for blocking read receipts
and other email tracking pixels.
View our release notes.
Ugly Email is a Gmail plug-in. When a tracker is detected, it shows the icon of an eyeball in the subject line to alert you that a tracker is hidden inside the email.
Rest assured that all detected trackers are blocked and you can freely open your emails.
We are actively working on adding more trackers, feel free to make suggestions.
Donate
Contributions are requested and optional. They help sustain our work and keep Ugly Email running.
Report Bugs and Trackers
Please report any bugs you find in Ugly Email. Bug reports from users are the primary means of quality assurance.
Follow us on Twitter @oneclicklab, @sonnyt to stay updated. If you run into any problems, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected]