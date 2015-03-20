Ugly Email

Get Back Your Email Privacy.
Block Email Tracking.

The #1 most downloaded Gmail extension for blocking read receipts
and other email tracking pixels.

Install For Chrome Install For Firefox


View our release notes.

How It Works

Evil Eye

Ugly Email is a Gmail plug-in. When a tracker is detected, it shows the icon of an eyeball in the subject line to alert you that a tracker is hidden inside the email.

Rest assured that all detected trackers are blocked and you can freely open your emails.


Ugly Email does not store, transfer, transmit or save any of your data.

Blocked Trackers

We are actively working on adding more trackers, feel free to make suggestions.

  • MailChimp
  • SendGrid
  • Drip
  • Mailgun
  • Streak
  • Bananatag
  • Yesware
  • Postmark
  • Sidekick
  • TinyLetter
  • MixMax
  • MailTrack
  • toutapp
  • Litmus
  • Boomerang
  • ContactMonkey
  • Cirrus Insight
  • Polymail
  • YAMM
  • GetResponse
  • phpList
  • Close.io
  • Constant Contact
  • Marketo
  • Return Path
  • Outreach
  • Intercom
  • Mailjet
  • Nethunt
  • Suggest

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive news, updates and new releases by email. We don't do spam.

This is how you can help

Donate

Contributions are requested and optional. They help sustain our work and keep Ugly Email running.



Report Bugs and Trackers

Please report any bugs you find in Ugly Email. Bug reports from users are the primary means of quality assurance.


Click Here To Report

Contact

Follow us on Twitter @oneclicklab, @sonnyt to stay updated. If you run into any problems, please feel free to send us an email at [email protected]